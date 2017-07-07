Off-duty Sheriff’s deputy assaulted as he tries to stop fight; 5 arrested

An off-duty Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy was assaulted on Saturday, July 1, when he tried to intervene in a fight in which a woman was being beaten, according to YCSO spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn.

At about 2:30 a.m., the deputy was driving by the Copper Country Bar and Steak House in Bagdad in his personal vehicle, when he saw a woman on the ground being assaulted by three other women, D’Evelyn said.

The deputy got out, identified himself, and, as he attempted to restrain the suspects, Joseph Chavez, 29, of Bagdad, intervened, saying he “didn’t care” that the deputy was a law enforcement officer, D’Evelyn said.

Chavez shoved the deputy in the chest and ignored orders to step away, a distraction that gave the women the chance to leave the scene, even as backup deputies began to arrive.

Chavez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He was released from the Camp Verde jail on a $5,000 bond.

Two of the women involved in the assault, a 24- and 27-year-old, were later charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The third escaped during the confusion and was not identified.

Jennifer Allen, 23, was arrested later in the morning in the 100 block of Lawler Terrace in Bagdad. She had a confrontation at the bar with her husband, from whom she is separated, “apparently over another female,” D’Evelyn said, “and the confrontation spilled out into the parking lot.”



Allen broke out a window of the Lawler Terrace residence, crawled through the broken window, and “attacked” the 25-year-old man, who was with another woman at the time, D’Evelyn said.

Allen was charged with criminal damage, assault per domestic violence, and disorderly conduct.

The man was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct for getting involved in a physical fight with Allen.

They were both released on a promise to appear in court.