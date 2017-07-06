Stirring patriotic music will excite and delight

The upcoming Prescott POPS Symphony continues the Fourth of July Independence Day theme with patriotic music at Sunday’s “POPS and Patriots” concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.

Maestro Joseph Place will lead the Prescott POPS Symphony through a program that will remind concertgoers once again how proud Americans are of this nation.

“American songs, written most notably as a circumstance of wars and sea battles, have served as forms of inspiration and incentive for patriotism throughout our country’s history,” the POPS’ website states.

This opening concert to the 25th season brings to Prescott some of the most beloved patriotic music that evokes tremendous emotion, from love of country to pride in the valor of fighting forces.

The program begins with the “Star Spangled Banner” with guest conductor Brig. Gen. Robert Graydon Etter (retired) U.S. Air Force, 97, leading the orchestra.



Place takes over for the rest of the concert, moving next to Morton Gould’s “American Salute” and Richard Rodgers’ "Victory at Sea.”

Rodgers composed 12 themes used in a 13-hour television documentary series of the same name. Robert Russell Bennett orchestrated the themes for the 26 shows. A favorite of Richard Nixon, part of the composition was played at his funeral.

Pieces by Aaron Copland, John Williams, Calvin Custer, and “Band of Brothers” by Michael Kamen fill out the first half of the concert.

After the intermission, everyone will be tapping to the beat of John Philip Sousa’s Liberty Bell March. Soprano Debbie Place will perform “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life,” by M. Le Grande.

From the 1952 movie starring Gary Cooper and Grace Kelly, baritone Philip Dixon sings the theme in “High Noon Symphonic Suite” that won Dimitri Tiomkin an Academy Award for Music Score.

The stirring conclusion to the concert, “Armed Forces Salute,” will surely have everyone on their feet.

Season tickets to the POPS Symphony concerts are available only until July 9 in which patrons receive five tickets for the price of four. Individual tickets are $25 for adults, $5 for children 18 and younger.

“Prescott POPS is offering a very diverse and well-rounded season at YCPAC this year. As always, Maestro Joseph Place and the POPS do a remarkable job of supporting our community’s heritage, holidays and enthusiasms through music,” said Michael Grady, Yavapai College marketing and communications specialist.

Visit PrescottPops.com for concert information. Season tickets must be purchased either via phone or in person through the YCPAC Box Office, 928-776-2000.