Obituary: Marcella Ruth Keller Raney

Marcella Ruth Keller Raney, passed away peacefully in her sleep from cardiac disease on July 3, 2017, three days before her 88th birthday.

Marcie was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Arthur George Keller and Emma Knopp on July 6, 1929. She graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1947 and Toledo Hospital School of Nursing in 1950. As an RN, she worked in Miami, Florida, and as a head nurse in Toledo, Ohio, and Peoria, Illinois, hospitals. Marcie worked as an office nurse in private practices in the Westfield, New Jersey, area and as an instructor of Medical Assistants at Union County College.



She married William George Raney in 1955 and they enjoyed 53 years of marriage before his death in 2007. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Lois Boss, and brother James Arthur Keller.

She is survived by her sons, Brian Raney of Phoenix and W. Scott Raney and his wife Denise of Dewey, Arizona; daughter Gail Raney and her husband Jack Foley of Barre, Massachusetts; grandchildren Wesley and Nicolette Raney of Hartland, Tyler Raney of San Francisco, Tucker Raney of Chicago, and Chelsea and Jacob Cardente of Windsor, Vermont; her two sweet little great-granddaughters; Lillian and Charlotte Raney and nieces and nephews.



In her retirement years in Prescott, she continued to nurture others and give to her community by volunteering at the Heritage Park Zoo for over 10 years and at the Yavapai Regional Medical Center gift shop for 20 years. A lifelong Lutheran, she was a member of the congregation of American Lutheran Church (Prescott), where she had served on the altar guild. She was cherished by her many friends at church, bunco, Tuesday trivia, sewing guild and in her neighborhood. She was devoted to her family and friends and loved owls, chocolate, playing her chances at local casinos and cocktail hour.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2017, at noon, at the American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, in Prescott.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite animal charity or to Heritage Park Zoo, 1403 Heritage Park Road, Prescott, AZ 86301.



Arrangements entrusted to Chino Valley Funeral Home, located on Palomino, in Chino Valley.

