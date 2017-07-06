Now Showing: Week of July 7

Movies playing at Harkins Theatres, 7202 Pav Way, Prescott Valley (Highway 69 between Glassford Hill and Lake Valley roads). 928-775-7444; www.harkins.com.

(NEW) SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING – A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine -- distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man -- but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened. Rated: PG-13 for sci-fi action violence, some language and brief suggestive comments. Action & Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction & Fantasy

Also showing:

47 METERS DOWN – Two sisters vacationing in Mexico become trapped in a shark cage on the ocean floor. As their oxygen starts to run out and with great white sharks circling them, the sisters must find a way to get to the surface alive. Rated PG-13 for sequences of intense, peril, bloody images, and brief strong language. Mystery & Suspense

BABY DRIVER – A talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom. Rated R for violence and language throughout. Action & Adventure, Comedy, Drama

THE BEGUILED – "The Beguiled" is an atmospheric thriller from acclaimed writer/director Sofia Coppola. The story unfolds during the Civil War, at a Southern girls' boarding school. Its sheltered young women take in an injured enemy soldier. As they provide refuge and tend to his wounds, the house is taken over with sexual tension and dangerous rivalries, and taboos are broken in an unexpected turn of events. Rated R for some sexuality. Drama

CARS 3 – Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez (voice of Cristela Alonzo), with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that No. 95 isn't through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing's biggest stage! Rated G. Animation, Comedy, Kids & Family

DESPICABLE ME 3 – Illumination continues the adventures of Gru, Lucy, their adorable daughters Margo, Edith and Agnes and the Minions in “Despicable Me 3.” Directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda, co-directed by Eric Guillon and written by Cinco Paul & Ken Daurio, the animated film features the voices of Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig, as well as Tony and Grammy Award winner Trey Parker, the co-creator of “South Park” and the Broadway smash “The Book of Mormon.” Parker voices the role of villain Balthazar Bratt, a former child star who's grown up to become obsessed with the character he played in the '80s, and proves to be Gru's most formidable nemesis to date. Rated PG for action and rude humor. Animation, Comedy, Kids & Family

THE HERO – Lee Hayden (Sam Elliott) is an aging Western icon with a golden voice, but his best performances are decades behind him. He spends his days reliving old glories and smoking too much weed with his former-co-star-turned-dealer, Jeremy (Nick Offerman), until a surprise cancer diagnosis brings his priorities into sharp focus. He soon strikes up an exciting, contentious relationship with stand-up comic Charlotte (Laura Prepon), and he attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter, Lucy (Krysten Ritter), all while searching for one final role to cement his legacy. Rated R for drug use, language. Drama

THE HOUSE – Andrew J. Cohen directs this romp about a mother and father (Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler) who blow their daughter's college fund and start an illegal casino in their basement to recoup the losses. Rated R for language throughout, sexual references, drug use, some violence and brief nudity. Comedy

THE MUMMY – Tom Cruise headlines a spectacular, all-new cinematic version of the legend that has fascinated cultures all over the world since the dawn of civilization: “The Mummy.” Thought safely entombed in a tomb deep beneath the unforgiving desert, an ancient princess (Sofia Boutella of “Kingsman: The Secret Service” and “Star Trek Beyond”) whose destiny was unjustly taken from her is awakened in our current day, bringing with her malevolence grown over millennia and terrors that defy human comprehension. From the sweeping sands of the Middle East through hidden labyrinths under modern-day London, The Mummy brings a surprising intensity and balance of wonder and thrills in an imaginative new take that ushers in a new world of gods and monsters. Cruise is joined by a cast including Courtney B. Vance (TV's “American Crime Story: The People V. O.J. Simpson”) and Oscar winner Russell Crowe (“Gladiator”). Rated PG-13 for violence, action and scary images, and for some suggestive content and partial nudity. Action & Adventure, Drama, Horror

TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT – The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).There comes a moment in everyone's life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours. Rated: PG-13 for violence and intense sequences of sci-fi action, language and some innuendo. Action & Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction & Fantasy

WONDER WOMAN – An Amazon princess (Gal Gadot) finds her idyllic life on an island occupied only by female warriors interrupted when a pilot (Chris Pine) crash-lands nearby. After rescuing him, she learns that World War I is engulfing the planet, and vows to use her superpowers to restore peace. Directed by Patty Jenkins (Monster). Rated PG-13 for sequences of violence and action, and some suggestive content. Action & Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction & Fantasy