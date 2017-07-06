Letter: Trump’s budget

Editor:

President Trump has now asked for an additional $54 billion increase to the already skyrocketed Pentagon budget in 2018.

However, the Department of Defense is the only agency that has not complied with auditing requirements, and by its own admission, it has wasted over $125 billion in the last five years, per a Washington Post December 2016 report. Why can’t the military live within its already enormous budget?

In order to get more money, the Pentagon has manufactured a “readiness” crisis. When the military says it is not ready, our leaders get scared and throw money at the problem. What is readiness? Here is one example: The Government Accounting Office looked at an F-15 fighting squad where pilots must be trained on simulators. They figured out the maximum number of times a pilot can possibly be trained on these simulators, assigned that number as the minimum needed, and said they are not ready. When pressed, they admitted these numbers were made up and were not supported by any empirical data.

Todd Harrison, director of the Defense Budget Analysis at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, says: “They’re doing this deliberately to make the problem look like a crisis.”

We are the most powerful military in the world. We spend more than China, Saudi Arabia, USSR, UK, India, France and Japan combined. It is time to re-think our nation’s priorities. Do we really need more weapons of mass destruction?

Please raise your voice and tell your congressional delegation to stop wasting your money.

Lori S. Rubenstein, JD

Cottonwood