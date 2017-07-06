Letter: Threats and social media

Editor:

Are death threats by electronic communication punishable? What about free speech?

In the past two weeks, a woman in Massachusetts was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for using social media “texting” to encourage her boyfriend to commit suicide. No doubt this finding will be appealed to higher courts.

This follows months of graphic hate videos from Kathy Griffin with a replica of a severed head of President Trump as well as the attack on republicans at a baseball practice field by James Hodgkinson, a hater of Republicans possibly pushed over the edge by the continuous media attacks on President Trump, which are under intense debate across America.

Do these events rise to the level of a realistic court challenge?

Will a case be made for a new revision in the old standard of yelling “fire” in a crowded theater when it was known to be false?

In a free speech challenge, Anthony Elonis, plaintiff, appealed his sentence for Facebook posts harassing and threats of violence about his wife and co-workers. “I’m not going to rest until your body is a mess, soaked in blood and dying from all the little cuts. Hurry up and die, bitch, so I can bust this nut all over your corpse from atop your shallow grave.” A quote from one of his Facebook posts. He was found guilty of federal charges of using interstate commerce to convey threats and served over three years in prison. This case is pending in federal appeals court.

Danielle Citron, a University of Maryland law professor sighted in a study to be a part of a book; “Hate Crimes in Cyberspace,” showing “college students feared sexual harassment that occurred online was rated the “most distressing” because the absence of cues about attackers led participants to fear the worst.” Quote from Dahlia Lithwick at “Slate” magazine.

Brandenburg v. Ohio in 1969 reversed the lower court ruling against Brandenburg and limited the scope of banned speech to that which would be directed to and likely to incite “imminent lawless action” (e.g. a riot), from Wikipedia.

The issue of cyber death threats will not be defended based upon the first amendment but rather be decided based upon documented facts. New law is being created and the appeal process will surely lead to future Supreme Court rulings. It’s only a matter of time.

Tom Steele

Prescott Valley

