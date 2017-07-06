KornUkopia Calendar: July 7-16

Ongoing

“Meeting the 4 O’Clock Train” exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum, 415 W. Gurley St., chronicling the boom-to-bust railway legacy that almost cost Arizona its statehood. 928-445-3122.

Prescott Historical Walking Tours, featuring strolls through history to learn of “Prescott’s storied past,” 10 a.m., on most Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29. Visitor Information Center, 117 W. Goodwin St. Donations appreciated.

20th Annual Prescott Indian Art Market, July 8-9 at Sharlot Hall Museum – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Pottery, jewelry, paintings, sculptures, carvings, weavings, and more – including activities, entertainment and demonstrations. Admission: $10 adults, $8 museum members, and 17 and younger get in free. 928-445-3122 or sharlot.org.

Friday, July 7

Coloring Class for Adults, 1 to 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Come and enjoy a relaxing time coloring with other adults. No rules, just fun! You can bring in your favorite coloring book and materials or choose from a variety of coloring pages and materials that we have to explore the simple pleasure of coloring. Some basic instruction for ideas and techniques to spice up your coloring are available.

Friday night free movies, 6:30 p.m., Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road. Our play list includes newer movies like God's Not Dead and some of the golden oldies like Ben Hur.

Road 1 South, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Part of the 2017 Prescott Summer Concert Series.

Summer Repertory presents “Plaza Suite,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Neil Simon, directed by Paul Epoch. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

National Female Playwrights Onstage Festival: Hot Mess, 7:30 p.m., Perkins Hall, First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., in downtown Prescott. The festival features 12 short play and monologues that range from comedies to dramas in a mix of entertaining genres. $15. www.LittleBlackDressINK.org.

“Honky Tonk Sweethearts, The Great Ladies of Country,” 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 East Gurley St. A salute to the mothers of country music featuring the voices of Patsy Cline, the Carter Sisters, and the sounds of Kitty Wells and Loretta Lynn, as well as many others. Tickets: 928-777-1370 or prescottelkstheater.com.

Saturday, July 8

“Arizona History Adventure,” 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sharlot Hall Museum. Young people are encouraged to discover foraging for berries, harvesting wheat, rye and oats, making cheese and more 19th-century activities. Admission $10 adults with PIAM, children FREE.

Les Femmes des Montage 13th Annual Show and Sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Marina Room at the Hassayampa Inn, 122 E. Gurley St Prescott. Free and open to the public with cool refreshments. This event is being held with the Highlands Center for Natural History and a percentage of all sales will be donated to the Highland Center. The Highland Center will have representatives attending with a display of what the center offers. A raffle of items donated by each artist will have the proceeds given to the Highland Center.

Yavapai Flute Circle, noon-2:30 p.m., 2nd floor Children’s Program Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle. People of all ages and levels of experience are welcome.

National Female Playwrights Onstage Festival: Hot Mess, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Perkins Hall, First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., in downtown Prescott. The festival features 12 short play and monologues that range from comedies to dramas in a mix of entertaining genres. $15. www.LittleBlackDressINK.org

Summer Repertory presents “Bus Stop,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by William Inge, directed by Catherine Miller Hahn. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Arcosanti presents Italian Night featuring pianist Sonya Kumiko Lee and vocalist Melina Kalomas. Celebrate all things Italian with a dinner including an Arcosanti tradition of pasta served in a wheelbarrel and the performance. Tour of Arcosanti, 5 p.m.; dinner at 6; and performance at 7:30. 928-632-7135 or arcosanti.org.

Sunday, July 9

Summer Repertory presents “Same Time, Next Year,” 2 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Bernard Slade, directed by Lyssa Romaine. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Prescott POPS Symphony “POPS and Patriots” Concert, 3 to 5 p.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Including Richard Rodgers’ “Victory at Sea,” a medley of U.S. military hymns and John Williams’ score from “The Patriot.” $5-$25. Prescottpops.com

Tuesday, July 11

Free Jazz on the Square, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Featuring The Mike Vax Quintet, Part of the 2017 Prescott Summer Concert Series.

Eagle Rock Gospel Singers with Three-Legged Dog, 7 p.m., Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, downtown Prescott. Presented by The Folk Sessions. All seats $20. 928-777-1370; online at folksessions.com and prescottelkstheater.com; and at the Elks Box Office.



Wednesday, July 12

Zoolittles, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Heritage Park Zoo Garden, 1403 Heritage Park Road. Children take home crafts they make, visit with some of the animals at the zoo and more. For ages 3-5. Class size limited to 15. $10 members (one child & accompanying adult); $15 non-members. 928-778-4242; heritageparkzoo.com.

Board games like Ticket to Ride and Splendor, 4 to 8 p.m. Hosted by the Prescott Area Boardgamers. Open to anyone age 14 and over. Individuals 10-13 may participate if accompanied by an adult. Contact Jeff Whitham at 714-487-1396 for more details.

Thursday, July 13

Build a Better World with Trout Fishing in America, 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Dance and sing along with this Grammy-nominated team for Best Musical Album for Children. For all ages. Seating on a first-come basis.

Prescott Idol, 6:30 p.m., courthouse plaza, downtown Prescott. Each week, up to 20 contestants will vie to see who advances to the Sept. 7 finale. Audience can vote at the show or online at koltcountry.com. Top two acts each week move on.

Summer Repertory presents “Same Time, Next Year,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Bernard Slade, directed by Lyssa Romaine. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.



Friday, July 14

Arizona Humanities Lecture: “Arizona Kicks on Route 66,” 3 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium, 7401 E. Civic Circle. Arizona’s Hip Historian, Marshall Shore, will share the magic and history of Route 66 with the audience. Free; no registration required. 928-759-3040.

Friday night free movies, 6:30 p.m., Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road. Our play list includes newer movies like God's Not Dead and some of the golden oldies like Ben Hur.

Summer Repertory presents “Same Time, Next Year,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Bernard Slade, directed by Lyssa Romaine. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

“Urinetown,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. A sidesplitting sendup of greed, love, revolution and musicals in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. Presented by Teen Summer Stock Ensemble. $17 adults; $12 youth. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net

Saturday, July 15

Zoolittles, 9:30 to 11 a.m., Heritage Park Zoo Garden, 1403 Heritage Park Road. Children take home crafts they make, visit with some of the animals at the zoo and more. For ages 3-5. Class size limited to 15. $10 members (one child & accompanying adult); $15 non-members. 928-778-4242; heritageparkzoo.com.

South of Winslow, an Eagles Tribute Band, in concert: “A Night with the Eagles,” hosted by the Yavapai County Republican Committee; 5 to 8 p.m. at StoneRidge Golf Club, 1601 Bluff Top Drive, Prescott Valley. Bring a chair or a blanket for an evening of BBQ and music. Tickets must be purchased in advance at yavgop.org or 928-776-4500.

Summer Repertory presents “Plaza Suite,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by Neil Simon, directed by Paul Epoch. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

“Urinetown,” 7:30 p.m., Prescott Center for the Arts Mainstage, 208 N. Marina St. A sidesplitting sendup of greed, love, revolution and musicals in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. Presented by Teen Summer Stock Ensemble. $17 adults; $12 youth. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

Sunday, July 16

Summer Repertory presents “Bus Stop,” 2 p.m. Prescott Center for the Arts Stage Too, 208 N. Marina St. Romantic comedy written by William Inge, directed by Catherine Miller Hahn. $17. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.

“Urinetown,” Prescott Center for the Arts Mainstage, 2 p.m., 208 N. Marina St. A sidesplitting sendup of greed, love, revolution and musicals in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. Presented by Teen Summer Stock Ensemble. $17 adults; $12 youth. 928-445-3286; pca-az.net.