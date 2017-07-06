Honky Tonk Sweethearts take Elks stage tonight, July 7

A salute to the mothers of country music will take place at the Elks Theatre & Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St., Prescott, on Friday, July 7, at 7 p.m.

The show will feature covers of Patsy Cline, the Carter Sisters, Kitty Wells, Loretta Lynn and many others.

“These are the songs of the women who changed country music forever,” said Trish Thayer, spokesperson for Lonely Street Productions.

Brittany Mazur and Christina Pflueger will be performing the numbers.

Mazur has been featured in two previous Lonely Street productions: “Disco Inferno” and “Respect - A Salute to Women Who Rock.” She is also a regular performer in the musical reviews at the Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley, Arizona.

Pflueger’s performance career started in 2004. She has since played the lead in the musical “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” and was an entertainment cast member at Old Tucson Studios for three and a half years. Currently she works as a performer in Murder At the Magic Show, a local murder mystery dinner theater and is an instructor in training with Drama Kids International. She is a member of the Arizona Grand Opry and recently performed in Lonely Street Productions’ “Man in Black - The Music of Johnny Cash.” She has also wrapped filming her first two feature length films, which will be released later this year.

For tickets or more information, call 928-777-1370 or go to PrescottElksTheater.com.

Information provided by Lonely Street Productions