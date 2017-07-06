‘The Hero’ premieres July 7-12

The Sedona International Film Festival is presenting the Northern Arizona premiere of “The Hero” — starring Sam Elliott, Nick Offerman and Laura Prepon — showing July 7-12 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“The Hero” stars the legendary Sam Elliott as an aging actor confronting mortality in the moving new film from writer/director Brett Haley (“I’ll See You In My Dreams”).

Lee Hayden (Elliott) is a Western icon with a golden voice, but his best performances are decades behind him. He spends his days reliving old glories and smoking too much weed with his former-co-star-turned-dealer, Jeremy (Nick Offerman), until a surprise cancer diagnosis brings his priorities into sharp focus.

He soon strikes up an exciting, contentious relationship with stand-up comic Charlotte (Laura Prepon), and he attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter, Lucy (Krysten Ritter), all while searching for one final role to cement his legacy.

“The Hero” is a beautiful and poignant celebration of life and the legacies we all leave behind.

“Sam Elliott is perfect. Do not miss it!” — David Fear, Rolling Stone

“The Hero” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre July 7-12. Showtimes will be 4 and 7 p.m. on Friday and Wednesday, July 7 and 12; 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 9; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

For tickets and more information, call 928-282-1177. Both the theater and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Highway 89A, in West Sedona. www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.