Drive collects shoes, socks for children newborn to age 5

The Coalition for Compassion and Justice and Good Samaritan Society Willow Wind Assisted Living Facility are teaming up to conduct a back-to-school shoe drive for children in the Books Before Bed program.

“These children are often excluded from such drives because they are preschoolers,” writes Paula Sedillo, business office manager for the facility. They range in age from newborn to 5 years.

The groups aim to collect 300 pairs of shoes and socks by July 24. The distribution will take place Saturday, July 29, during the Fair Start Back to School Event.

The Fair Start Program distributes backpacks, school supplies, shoes and other necessities to 1,400 school-age children throughout Yavapai County.

For more information, call Sedillo at 928-443-9999 or 928-420-4360.