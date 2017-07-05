Only one wound care center expanding in region

Yavapai Regional Medical Center offers many programs that distinguish it from other healthcare providers and Advanced Wound Care is among the top on that list.

“We’re the only wound care program in Northern Arizona, and have been treating patients in Yavapai County since 2008,” said Cheryl Sofonia, MPH, Program Manager, Advanced Wound Care at YRMC. “Our program offers a medical specialty that meets a huge need for specialty wound care and hyperbaric medicine.”

In 2016, YRMC’s advanced wound care program had 7,376 patient visits. Sofonia predicts the program will exceed these significant numbers in 2017.

“We’ve already doubled our capacity,” she said.

The reason for this expansion? Sofonia attributes the growth to a larger team of providers caring for patients and the extensive wound-care services provided.

“We’re the only provider with not just one, but two hyperbaric oxygen therapy chambers,” said Sofonia.

The hyperbaric chambers — pressurized with pure oxygen — promote healing and fight infections in certain types of wounds. The advanced wound care team may order hyperbaric oxygen therapy as an adjunctive treatment along with wound care treatment. Some of the most common diagnosis are diabetic wounds, compromised skin flaps, soft tissue radionecrosis and acute peripheral arterial insufficiency.

Additionally, later this year YRMC will open four new examination rooms to assist people who need wound care. And why do people need specialized wound care?

A patient with a wound that has not begun to heal in two weeks — or is not completely healed in six weeks — is considered chronic.

Thanks to their comprehensive treatment approach, the advanced wound care program has a 97 percent overall rate of healing wounds with an average healing time of 36 days. YRMC’s team treats many types of chronic, non-healing wounds including:

• Arterial ulcers — typically linked to peripheral artery disease (PAD)

• Burns; Diabetic ulcers; Neuropathic ulcers — commonly caused by uncontrolled diabetes

• Pressure ulcers — injuries to skin and underlying tissue due to prolonged pressure on the skin

• Surgical wounds — caused by a non-healing surgical incision

• Vascular ulcers — ulcers on the lower extremities

• Venous skin ulcers — associated with poor blood circulation from the legs

YRMC’s wound care experts work closely with their patients’ primary care providers to ensure continuity of care. YRMC’s team includes:

• Francisco Jaume, DO, an Orthopaedic Surgeon and Medical Director of Advanced Wound Care at YRMC. Dr. Jaume is certified in wound care and hyperbaric medicine.

• Anthony Brown, DO, an Internal Medicine Physician with YRMC PhysicianCare. Dr. Brown is certified in hyperbaric medicine.

• Ritu Gothwal, MD, an Internal Medicine Physician certified in wound care and hyperbaric medicine.

• Keith Morse, FNP-C, CWS, a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner and wound specialist.

• Thomas Rusing, MD, a Surgeon with YRMC PhysicianCare who is certified in wound care and hyperbaric medicine.

Collaborating with this team of providers are 11 registered nurses, a hyperbaric technician and three administrative assistants.

If you have a wound that concerns you, talk to your physician about Advanced Wound Care at YRMC. For more information, call 928-771-4788.

Advanced Wound Care at YRMC is located in the YRMC Del E. Webb Outpatient Center, 3262 N. Windsong Drive in Prescott Valley.

Information provided by YRMC.