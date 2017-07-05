Letter: Short-sighted

Editor:

Some questions in regards to Mr. Victor Nelson’s rant regarding schools and retirees:

If everyone but retirees moves out of the area, who’s going to deliver your mail? Who do you expect to fill the ranks of the police and fire departments? How do you expect restaurants, hotels, and shops to remain open? Who is it that’s going to work in the local hospitals that retirees such as yourself desperately need? To sum up: how do you expect any community to survive if no one living there is working?

I believe this kind of shortsightedness is a large part of the reason so many of us are tired with Mr. Nelson’s generation. Stop thinking solely of yourself, sir, and start thinking about the community.

Rick Stevenson

Prescott