Letter: No trust

Editor:

On June 20 the Arizona Corporation Commission rejected Commissioner Bob Burns’ attempt to disqualify his colleagues from deciding whether APS should be allowed to raise our electric bill. One must wonder how sincere the Commissioners are when speaking about “opening up” the process, having “fairness” as a guiding principle, and having “transparency” as a policy in the future. If they are really serious, perhaps they might want to stop hiding behind the cloak of “confidentiality.”

Their thinly veiled authoritarianism and their blatant perversion of the democratic process make the Arizona Corporation Commission a shining example of why members of the general public have little trust and much disgust toward those in public office whose double standards and hypocrisy are so evident.

James Kimes

Prescott Valley