Column: Prescott Valley’s alarm solution puts lives at risk

The Arizona Alarm Association is asking the Prescott Valley Town Council to reject a proposal that would significantly cut police response to burglar alarms that protect homes, schools, places of worship, and businesses.

Under the proposal called “verified response” police would only respond to alarms if a citizen confirms a crime has occurred or is in progress. Only 13 of the nation’s 18,000 police agencies (less than 0.07 percent) have adopted some form of verified response since the concept was first introduced 17 years ago because there are safer ways of reducing police dispatches to false alarms.

According to a presentation, the police department currently dispatch two officers to an alarm call because confronting a criminal can be dangerous. If the police department considers the scene dangerous enough to send two officers, then it is too dangerous to ask members of the public to respond in their place.

We absolutely support restricting, or altogether suspending, police response to negligent users who generate multiple false alarms. We don’t, however, support suspending trained police response to the entire community when the vast majority of false alarms are actually caused by a small percentage of negligent users, and 85 percent of alarm systems generate no calls for service in any given year.

For more than 20 years, the alarm industry has worked closely with agencies such as the IACP — International Association of Chiefs of Police, NSA — National Sheriffs’ Association, and FARA — False Alarm Reduction Association, to develop a Model Alarm Ordinance that has proven to significantly reduce alarm dispatches, and in many cases, allow for cost recovery. More than 1,000 law enforcement agencies have used part or all of this model ordinance.

Properly enforced model ordinances have reduced calls for police dispatch by 30-67 percent and generated income to help fund police response — without asking civilians to respond to their homes or places of business for the purpose of verifying an alarm.

On behalf of the citizens that alarm systems protect, we are asking the town council and police to consider the Model Ordinance and reject verified response as the safest way to protect the community.

Julia Young is president of the Arizona Alarm Association.