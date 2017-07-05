Mesa woman threatened with ax in home invasion, suspect caught on video

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — An ax-wielding man broke into a Mesa woman's home and then used the ax to smash a hole in the door of the bathroom where she was hiding.

Erika Grijalva says she gave the young man a laptop and tablet after he demanded cash and other valuables. He then ran out of the home while saying he'd pay her for what he was taking during the incident late Sunday.

Grijalva says she was sleeping when her doorbell rang. She didn't answer it but then heard her sliding door shatter and a voice asking if anyone was home.

Grijalva says she was screaming when she took refuge in the bathroom and called 911.

Police say they found an ax in the yard but haven't yet located the intruder.