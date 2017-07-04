Tire damaging devices found on Forest Road 151

Prescott National Forest officials are seeking any information related to an incident that occurred sometime around July 1. Unknown individual(s) placed approximately 26 tire damaging devices along Forest Road 151 at the base of Mingus Mountain on the Verde Ranger District.

The devices were made of wine corks with nails, according to a news release. The devices are very difficult to see from within a motor vehicle; motorists who are traveling along FS Road 151 should drive cautiously.



U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement (LEOs) are seeking your assistance in gathering information regarding this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the LEOs at 928-443-8110 or call the Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

Callers to Silent Witness become eligible for a cash reward if an arrest is made in the case.