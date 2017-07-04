'Picture perfect' rodeo concludes today

Dylan Henson, pictured, scored 69 on Surprise in the saddle bronc riding during the second performance of the 2017 Prescott Frontier Days, the “World’s Oldest Rodeo,” at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds Thursday, June 29.

Prescott Frontier Days concludes its 2017 run today, July 4, with its eighth performance at 1:30 p.m. Call 928-445-3103 for tickets.

Watch the Courier for the wrap of the action and who wins the All-Around honors.