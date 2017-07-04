Photo: Serious fun (air) on Fourth of July

Prescott's Fourth of July celebration included live music, food, bouncy houses and water slides.

Photo by Les Stukenberg.

  • Originally Published: July 4, 2017 7:42 p.m.

    • photo

    Photo by Les Stukenberg

    This is from the same image as above, but cropped in on the girl on the slide - serious air!

    Live music, food, bouncy houses and water slides were on the football field of Prescott Mile High Middle School for the Fourth of July Celebration Tuesday afternoon.

    Event organizer Steve Gottlieb said that as of 4 p.m. approximately 1,000 people had been through the event.

    "I am glad that they canceled the fireworks portion due to the fire that occurred today," said Gottlieb, referring to a fire along Highway 69 and Diamond Valley.

    City of Prescott officials decided Monday not to have fireworks, because of the fire danger. Their counterparts in Prescott Valley, however, went ahead with their show.

