Sophie is a beautiful 5-year-old German shepherd mix who loves pleasing her people. She’ll do just about anything for a yummy treat, including showing off her skills of sit and down. Sophie is looking for a home where her people enjoy her calm company and taking her for daily walks. Meet her at the YHS Adoptions Center, 1625 Sundog Ranch Road, Prescott (open 7 days a week). See pet profiles at www.yavapaihumane.org.