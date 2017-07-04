Pet Focus: UAF Superstar – Abby

Abby is an all-black 3-year-old domestic short hair with beautiful amber eyes. She is very affectionate and runs to the nearest available lap and plunks herself down. She would like someone who is home a lot to give her the love and attention she craves. Abby is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV and is spayed. As the UAF Superstar of the Week, her adoption fee is $20 to a UAF approved home. Meet Abby by calling Ruth at 928-379-1088, read about her on UAF’s website, unitedanimalfriends.org, or visit her at Kitty City in the Prescott Petco on Highway 69.

UAF is always in need of foster homes for dogs and cats, as well as volunteers for its many programs. Interested animal lovers should contact UAF Volunteer Coordinator Jann at 602-402-7404 or jannkpamperspets@gmail.com.



If you would like to foster a cat or dog, please call 928-778-2924.

Donations for UAF’s foster program can be sent to United Animal Friends, P.O. Box 11133, Prescott, AZ 86304 or can be made online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Contributions help with spaying/neutering, medical care and food for fostered pets.