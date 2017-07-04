Pet Focus: Miss Kitty’s — Missy

Missy is so sweet and loving. She is confident, but not a bully, and SO SWEET and loving! Her foster family says, “She acted like she’s always been in our home, even though we were her foster family.” She was a beautiful mom, doting and perfect. She is remarkably able to accept any living situation with aplomb and is loving and affectionate. She is not afraid of big dogs or small dogs, and gets along easily with other cats. Foster family feels she would be great in a home with children, or a busy-type home because she is so take-things-as-they-come unflappable and resilient. Come meet Missy at Miss Kitty’s or call us to make an appointment.