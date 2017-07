Rosalee, still waiting for a home, is approximately 2 years old and a very nice girl. She’s quiet and self-contained but she also loves to connect with people. She’s by turns playful and observant—just an all-around good kitty. Meet Rosalee at the Catty Shack, 609 S. Granite St., Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.