Obituary: Gwyneth E. Wright

Gwyneth E. (Matthews) Wright, was born on Nov. 27, 1929 in Oxford, England. She slipped from this world to the next to join her only son Roy, husband Russ, parents, sister, and her beloved partner David on June, 22, 2017, at her home in Prescott Arizona, surrounded by family and friends.





She leaves behind two daughters, Christine Wright, Bonnie Robinson and her husband Steve; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren including her pride and joy, Evelyn Mabry.

Information provided by survivors.