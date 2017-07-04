Monument unveiled in Henry Cordes Park

After years of searching for something to honor the United States military and first responders that represented the nation’s history and a year of raising money, American Legion Post 122 dedicated the “Freedom is not Free” monument at Henry Cordes Park on Saturday, July 1.

The monument is a perfect example of why we need to be reminded of the service that veterans and first responders have done, Yavapai County Supervisor Tom Thurman said.

“This does not come free. It’s not free in our time,” he said of freedom. “The time spent to help our communities, our military, our police, our fire all the way down to our planning and zoning people, they’re trying to keep you safe and my heart goes out to all these people … this is a memorial for all of those.”

The monument is a 6-foot sculpture by Marianne Caroselli and sits atop a 6-foot granite base. It sits next to the Veterans Memorial Ramada at the park.

Anyone who’s served, whether they were a soldier, sailor or a Marine, and regardless of if they served in combat, during the Cold War, in a garrison, aboard a ship or as a spouse, they know that freedom isn’t free, said Lt. Col. Greg Boschert.

“If the folks that aren’t out there standing the line, regardless of if its here or there or standing the line as a law enforcement official or a fireman or a smokejumper or something like that, then all of this goes away,” Boschert said. “The only people that can hold onto this and make sure that we have the best country in the world is the people that are sitting right here and the people that have followed behind you and take the mantle from you when they need to.”

It was an honor to be at the dedication, said Keith Ballard, who said he served as a Green Beret as a young man and fights with words, pen and paper as an older man. Ballard told a few stories, one of which was about his uncle who was assigned to the USS Arizona in 1941. He had spent the night in Honolulu and the next morning saw that World War II had begun, Ballard said. That day, his uncle had lost more than 1,000 shipmates and spent the next several days helping to recover them while back home it wasn’t known what happened for several weeks, Ballard said, commenting that it was a lot of blood, sweat and tears.

“I talk to kids in schools and I talk to them about freedom is not free,” he said. “The price of freedom is blood, sweat and tears. If you don’t know the cost of something, you cannot know the value of that thing and liberty is a very, very valuable thing paid for at an extremely high price.”

