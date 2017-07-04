Goodwin Fire tops 90% containment; command shift underway

Drone investigation At 11 a.m., July 5 federal fire officials and other cooperators involved in the Goodwin Fire will be recognizing Yavapai County Sheriff’s personnel involved in the drone investigation and resulting arrest. The ceremony, open to the public, will take place in the library at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School, 12255 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey, the Fire Command Center location. The following personnel will be recognized: Deputy Brent Guiliani, Detective Deron Franklin, and Lt. Dan Raiss. One arrest has taken place concerning drone activity over the fire. Another incident involving a drone over the fire happened this morning, July 4. Authorities remind the public that use of drones over the fire impedes fire resources. If you witness someone operating a drone over the fire or near its borders, call 911.

Community meeting There will be a community meeting at the Mayer High School at 6 p.m. on July 5. The address is 17300 E. Mule Deer Drive, Mayer. Topics discussed will be how to prepare for after-fire flooding as well as “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” Sandbags and sand are available at the following locations (bring your shove to fill your own bags): Poland Junction, at Junction Christian Fellowship, 6555 Highway 69, Mayer; Mayer, at the fire station, 10001 Miami St., Mayer; Mayer, at the fire station located at 69 and Old Sycamore Road; and, Spring Valley, 13802 S. Burton Road, Spring Valley.

Action on the Goodwin Fire is slowing – having topped 90 percent containment on 28,508 acres, as of Tuesday morning.

A change in command is underway, with the Southwest Area Type I Incident Management Team giving way to a local Type III team, according to the Prescott Nation Forest. Nothing will change in the objectives of the fire, and firefighter and public safety will remain the top priority.

The Type III team is shadowing and observing all the Type I team’s activities today in order to achieve a smooth transition Wednesday. This is done to learn about the fire, values at risk, lessons learned and the geography of the terrain.

The only change noticeable in activity will be a reduction in fire resources as firefighters are reassigned to other wildfires or begin traveling home. Currently on the fire are 575 personnel, down from 1,222 two days ago.

The transfer of command will continue suppression activities on the fire with the goal to make the burned area safe for everyone, the news release states.

Presently, in the northwest corner of the Goodwin Fire, near Big Bug Mesa, the public will still see smoke. The remaining fire activity is contained inside the perimeter as unburned islands of vegetation in pine tree stands is slowly consumed. The rest of the fire, although contained, will still be patrolled and monitored by firefighters to safely and effectively respond to any unpredicted emerging issues throughout the coming days.

New Reduced Closure Order in Effect

The following Prescott National Forest lands will remained closed to the public until such time that conditions are deemed safe: PNF land east of County Road 58 and Highway 69 extending west to Forest Road (FR) 261 to the intersection of FR 52; south on FS 52 to FR 9222c; east to FR 89; then east to the intersection with County Road 59. The opening of Lynx Lake and Hilltop campgrounds is yet to be determined.

Recreation sites open to the public include: Lynx Lake North & South Shore Day Use sites; Ranch Trailhead 62; Lynx Creek Ruin; Gold Pan; Salida Gulch; Seven Mile Trailhead; Smith Ravine; all designated dispersed camping in the Prescott Basin and the Highlands Center for Natural History, all re-opened July 4.

Resources

The Evacuation Center and Animal Shelter in Prescott Valley has closed. Residents in need of assistance can call 928-771-3321.

Visit the National Forest website (www.fs.fed.us/r3/prescott) or Inciweb (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5278/) for a map of the closed area.

Information from Prescott National Forest