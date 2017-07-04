Goodwin Fire 91% contained, monsoons are next threat

As of Monday, July 3, the Goodwin Fire reached 91 percent containment, and, with fire crews now entering the mop-up stage, looming monsoons pose the next threat to the area.

The fire is at about 28,508 acres and the cause is still under investigation, as of late Monday.

Nearly 650 firefighters are continuing to patrol, mop-up and implement fireline rehabilitation from Goodwin along the southwestern perimeter of the fire moving through Mayer and into Poland Junction, according to the U.S Forest Service. Crews have created a buffer near Big Bug Mesa, east of Breezy Pines with support from aircraft.

Patrol flights observed very-light-to-no smoke coming from the southwestern to northeastern areas of the fire. But pockets of green, unburned vegetation inside the area are continuing to burn.

“This smoke may be seen coming from the interior of the fire but is not a cause for concern,” a Forest Service news release states.

Animal Disaster Services has closed the large animal shelter at the old fairgrounds in Prescott Valley. All the owners have removed their animals and the shelter was demobilized and closed Sunday evening.

Evacuation orders have been lifted for the following communities:

• Blue Hills and Upper Blue Hills;

• Dewey-Humboldt, all areas west of Highway 69 south to milepost 280;

• Walker;

• Potato Patch;

• Mount Union;

• Mountain Pine Acres;

• Pine Flat (Forest Road 177): for residents only;

• Poland Junction, west side and south to Mayer, west side;

• Breezy Pines (Forest Road 58): for residents only.

The wells of Breezy Pines and other residents may have been affected; avoid the use of well water for drinking or cooking until the water can be tested, officials said. Contact Yavapai County Health at 928-583-1000 with questions.

“Although evacuations have been lifted and roads reopened, property owners are urged to remain vigilant and monitor fire news,” Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said.

“There is still active fire behavior, particularly in the northern portion of the fire, and conditions can change easily if impacted by high wind events.”

A community meeting will be held at Mayer High School, 17300 E. Mule Deer Drive, on July 5 at 6 p.m. With the monsoon coming, the topic will be how to prepare for flooding caused by runoff from the burn scar.

In preparation for the rain, sandbags and sand are available at the following locations (bring your own shovel):

• Poland Junction, at Junction Christian Fellowship, 6555 Highway 69;

• Mayer, at the fire station located at 10001 Miami Street;

• Mayer, at the fire station at Highway 69 and Old Sycamore Road;

• Spring Valley, 13802 S. Burton Road.

The Emergency Operation Center and the emergency phone bank were closed at 4 p.m. Monday. Residents in need of assistance can call 928-771-3321.