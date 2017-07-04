Fire destroys Prescott Valley home

A fire that started in the kitchen of a home Saturday night, July 1, grew to engulf the whole home and, despite firefighters efforts, destroyed the house, Central Arizona Fire Battalion Chief Brad Davis said.

The fire was ignited about 6 p.m., in the 8000 block of Stevens Drive, in a home behind a church.

“There was heavy smoke and flames coming from the front windows and the front door” when fire crews arrived, Davis said. “The crew that arrived first was able to get a knockdown fairly quickly, from the outside, and then went in to finish it up.”

Davis said the fire started when a resident had “a cooking accident on the stove, and then (flames) spread to the cabinets.”

That person was injured and was taken to Yavapai Regional Medical Center for treatment.