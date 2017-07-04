Elderly driver error ends with car in country club pool

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 73-year-old woman escaped serious injury when she apparently mistook her gas pedal for the brake and drove her car into the swimming pool at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado.

Colorado Springs police say the woman was leaving the resort at about 7:30 a.m. Monday when her car went up a hill and through a fence before landing in the pool.

Officers tell KKTV-TV (bit.ly/2uipDR2) that three bystanders helped the woman from the vehicle. No one was in the pool at the time.

The woman was able to talk with officers when they arrived. She did not suffer any serious injuries, but was taken to the hospital.

Police say she likely will be cited for careless driving.

The station reports the pool will have to be drained before the car can be removed.