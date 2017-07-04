Community rallies to support those impacted by Goodwin Fire

A cashier at Walmart was impressed one of her customers bought $400 worth of clothing and supplies to help people she will never know by name.

At Fry’s, a family bought $100 worth of bottled water to give away.

Girl Scout troops, college students, employees at local businesses, even visitors with no stake in the area, have stepped up to do whatever they can to help strangers survive the Goodwin Fire. Most want no credit or accolades.

These unheralded philanthropists are reaching out because it is simply the right thing to do.

Gov. Doug Ducey couldn’t say enough about the generosity of spirit he has witnessed throughout the Goodwin Fire ordeal.

“This is a gem of a community,” Ducey said during a visit to Bradshaw Mountain High School on Thursday afternoon.

County Supervisor Jack Smith said he has received phone calls from random constituents offering everything from meals and supplies, to a bed for an evacuated family.

“This community doesn’t stop,” said Smith, who was one of the local officials who attended the conference with Ducey. “The outpouring of help that has been on Facebook … bringing water to the shelter. I have people calling me to say they have a room in their house to share.”

Yavapai County Sheriff Chief Deputy David Rhodes concurred. “This community never ceases to amaze me,” Rhodes said. “The amount of support that has been shown and the amount of generosity — too much can’t be said about that.”

Prescott Valley mother of three Megan Hutcheson said her elementary-aged children, Lexi, 11, and Jackson, 8, were both eager to find some way to help either the firefighters or those displaced from their homes. As a single mother working to feed her own children, Hutcheson said she knew they couldn’t afford a lot but together they found $20 to spend; the children felt buying cases of water would make the most sense.

At Sam’s Club, Hutcheson loaded the children, including her year-old-son, Kingston, into the cart with seven cases of water that they first tried to deliver to the fire operations center, but were then directed to the Red Cross shelter. There was some bureaucratic red tape to go through there, too, but ultimately Hutcheson and several other families were able to deliver water and other goods to the families temporarily sleeping on cots in the cafeteria as they awaited word that they could safely return to their homes.

“I want to instill in my children that we don’t have a lot, but when we do have something we have to share, even if it’s just seven cases of water,” Hutcheson said. “I want them to know there are always people who have it worse than we do. If we can give back, let’s give back.”

Hutcheson’s sentiment is one echoed by many.

Prescott Valley resident Pam Tatro took food to the Salvation Army and then drove over to Bradshaw Mountain High School to volunteer at the Red Cross shelter. She was informed she would have to go somewhere else to fill out some paperwork and on Thursday afternoon was planning to take that step.

“I just felt it was right,” Tatro said.

Ace Hardware employees in Prescott Valley were reaching out not only to employees impacted by the fire, but to all those in need. Human Resources Manager Marcia Sprunger said the 220 employees’ outreach speaks to the values touted throughout the company: love, gratitude and humility.

“We’re blessed to be part of this community, and just want to help in any way that we can,” Sprunger said.

Girl Scout Troop 1653 troop has spent the last two days buying and delivering food to benefit the evacuees, creating care packages for them and buying puzzles, coloring books and other toys for the displaced children and teens. The girls invested $100 of their cookie dollars toward the effort, including buying Smiley face gummy candies to distribute at the shelter, said leader Shauna Manning.

“Actually this is what Girl Scouts do,” said Manning’s 9-year-old daughter, Emily, citing the Girl Scout promise to help people in times of trouble. “When a fire happens, and if the fire is right next to them, we want to know they are prepared, and at the shelter feel they’re home. They don’t want to be there, so we want them to feel comfortable.”

“If I was one of them I would be very scared, and feel very uncomfortable, and I would like to have help,” said Samantha Cook, 10. “This made me feel really good.”