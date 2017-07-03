Prescott Valley fireworks is on; Prescott’s display is canceled

While Fourth of July fireworks will take place this evening in Prescott Valley, the City of Prescott has opted to cancel its downtown fireworks display.

Officials from both communities reported Friday that they would make their final decisions by Monday morning, July 3, based on fire danger conditions.

Prescott Valley Town Manager Larry Tarkowski reported Monday that the fireworks display at the town’s Mountain Valley Park had received “the thumbs-up from both the fire chief and fire marshal (with Central Arizona Fire & Medical Authority).”

A news release from CAFMA Fire Marshal Rick Chase stated, “After touring the site and fallout area used by the Town of Prescott Valley to launch fireworks, we have determined that the risk is minimal given both the absence of fuel load and fire break created by streets, walking paths and well-irrigated green space.”

Prescott, on the other hand, emphasized the Stage II Fire Restrictions that are currently in effect in Yavapai County (prohibiting the use of explosives) in canceling its downtown-Prescott fireworks display.

“The decision to cancel the fireworks was not made lightly, but was done with public safety in mind,” a news release from the City of Prescott stated, noting that Fire Chief Dennis Light had cited a number of factors: general welfare and health of the community; the recent Goodwin Fire; the fatigue factor related to first responders; and this past weekend’s wildfire events in Copper Basin and Granite Dells Estates.

Although Prescott’s fireworks will not take place, Steve Gottlieb, the organizer of the July 4 celebration, said Monday that the rest of the event at the Mile High Middle School football field would go on as planned, beginning at noon, including inflatables, food trucks, and live music.

Prescott Valley’s full celebration also will take place, beginning at 3 p.m. with inflatables, and live entertainment at 6 p.m. Tarkowski said the town is prepared to handle a larger-than-usual crowd, with parking available in nearby neighborhoods, including along Lakeshore Drive, east of Robert Road.

