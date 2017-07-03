Photos: Frontier Days on Sunday

Sunday's performance of the "World's Oldest Rodeo" featured regular working cowboys.

Kingman’s Huckleberry Sandsness was one of the participants in the Cowpunchers Ranch Bronc Riding during the sixth performance of Prescott Frontier Days, the “World’s Oldest Rodeo,” Sunday, July 2.

The Cowpunchers Ranch Bronc Riding was added to the rodeo about five years ago and the competitors all work on area ranches and ride in their everyday saddle.

Also competing Sunday was Cutter Parsons, in the steer wrestling. He finished his run in 7 seconds.