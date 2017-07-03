New reduced closure order in effect for Goodwin Fire

Coordination is actively occurring with the Incident Management Team to allow re-opening of recreation sites in the Walker Corridor and Lynx Lake Recreation Area.



The popular Lynx Lake North Shore and South Shore Day Use sites will re-open Tuesday morning, July 4, at 6 a.m., according to a news release from the Prescott National Forest.



Additional recreation opportunities that will re-open include: Ranch Trailhead 62, Lynx Creek Ruin, Gold Pan, Salida Gulch, Seven Mile Trailhead, Smith Ravine and all Designated Dispersed Camping in the Prescott Basin.

The Highlands Center for Natural History will re-open on Tuesday, July 4; and the Lynx Lake Store and Café will re-open on Thursday, July 6.

Opening of Lynx Lake and Hilltop campgrounds is yet to be determined, and hinges on re-establishing hosts and the necessary support equipment. Upon re-opening, these family campgrounds will be available on a first come, first serve basis through July 12. The reservation system is accepting reservations at Lynx Campground from July 13 and thereafter.

Upper Wolf Creek and Eagle Ridge Group campgrounds are reservation only. Reservations were cancelled through July 12.



As a reminder, Groom Creek Horse Camp, White Spar and Lower Wolf Creek campgrounds opened on a first come, first serve basis through Sunday, July 2. Yavapai and Alto Pit campgrounds continue to be available with limited walk-ins accepted. (Three of 11 Alto Pit campsites and 12 of 21 Yavapai campsites are currently reserved for the weekend of July 7-9).



Palace Station and the Yankee Doodle trail will remain closed.



The following Prescott National Forest lands will remain closed to the public until such time that conditions are deemed safe: PNF land east of County Road 58 and Highway 69 extending west to Forest Road (FR) 261 to the intersection of FR 52; south on FS 52 to FR 9222c; east to FR 89; then east to the intersection with County Road 59.

For a complete description of the closure area and map visit the Prescott National Forest website www.fs.usda.gov/prescott.



For information please call Susan Johnson, West Zone Recreation Manager at 928-443-8075.

