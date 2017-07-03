Letter: VFW welcome

Editor:

I would like to tell you about a great group of people in Prescott Valley having recently moved here from Ohio.

I recently went down to VFW Post 10227 here in Prescott Valley to see about transferring my membership to the post. When I entered, the members made me feel like a long lost comrade. There is no way that words can express how I felt.

In closing, I would like to say to my comrades that served in armed conflict to the post to see about starting a new comradeship and welcome home, brother.

Robert Lee, U.S. Army Retired

Prescott Valley