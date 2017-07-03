Letter: VA trouble

Editor:

I guess there is NOTHING that this VA can or will do that will get MY REPRESENTATIVES to represent ME. The latest incident involves this VA’s opinion that it can decide who gets the benefits provided by Congress. This Gorilla is a loose cannon.

1-RE: Today’s flaunting of the LAW: Safety Evaluation in home. I am advised that this BENEFIT is not available in Prescott. Just what is available in Prescott other than lots of surl? The benefit is provided BY LAW to ALL VETERANS. As usual, Prescott is way above its pay grade in deciding just who gets what. I demand that this benefit be provided to me post haste as REQUIRED. The cavalier UNLAWFUL way I have been treated by the Prescott VA and especially the PT department is totally unacceptable except at Prescott VA. I apologize for not being able to bring my house to Phoenix, Tucson or Timbuctu.

2-Previously brought to your attention — I am required under Prescott’s idiotic definition of CHOICE to travel to Tucson, 5-7 hour drive, to see a specialist available here in Prescott. STUPID, Callous, unforgivable. Expected from this facility. But your lack of involvement and callousness was not expected.

3-Future expected problem — I have a CHRONIC back problem as evidenced by a VA MRI. I have tried everything for relief and, luckily, have found it through a chiropractor. However, I am told that VA, in its omniscient wisdom, grants only 12 treatments per year. Again, this is a CHRONIC condition requiring continual treatment. Think dialysis. I need VA to consider the patient, long shot, not its bureaucratically idiotic rules. The alternative is surgery, which probably will not work. However, it is less expensive and much more effective to give the treatment medically required instead of acting like you are giving QUALITY care.

Arthur Finn

Prescott Valley