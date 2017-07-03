Letter: Russian Empire

Editor:

I firmly believe President Trump has sold out to the Russians to protect his business interest and help the Russians achieve their goals of reestablishing the Russian Empire. He is doing this by not condemning the Russians for their transgressions in the Ukraine, by not condemning them for anything.

Trump is destabilizing NATO, our closest allies, insulting our closest European friends and now he wants to give back two Russian compounds, in the U.S.A., to the Russians that they used for spying on the U.S.A. These were seized because of their spying activities and the invasion of the Ukraine. He is selling us out and the freedom loving peoples of Europe to protect his business assets that are backed by the Russians.

The only thing he cares about is money and he does not give a darn about the repercussions by how he gets it.

Jim Rubin

Prescott