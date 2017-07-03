Legends Live Among Us: Arleigh Bonnaha

With a 1,500-pound beast staring directly into his eyes, a 12-year-old Arleigh Bonnaha wasn’t sure in that very moment the life of a bull rider was all it was cracked up to be.

“I looked over at the back of the bucking chutes and he was all jacked up, ready to ride,” Bonnaha recalled. “I looked at him a little bit and thought to myself, ‘Man do I really want to do this?’”

Ignoring that fear, Bonnaha mustered every ounce of courage he had, rode the bull for a full 8 seconds and escaped with his life, and his limbs, intact.

He was hooked for life. Or at least for the next 10 to 15 years in the American Junior Rodeo Association and eventually, the Professional Bull Riders association.

A graduate of Alhambra High School in 1974, Bonnaha continued to ride bulls until 1979 when he became a professional bull fighter, or “life saver” as he called it.

That fear he once experienced as a 12-year-old boy was realized once again as a bull fighter, but just like before, he ignored it and pushed forward.

“The first time I stood in front of the biggest fighting bulls in the world. That fear was escalated pretty high, but as we became more experienced, the less fear we had,” Bonnaha said.

Bonnaha said he was honored to be chosen for the tour, and quickly realized his No. 1 job was to “protect the bull rider” at all costs.

“It’s an art to be able to go in there, make a save on a bull rider and get out of a bad situation without getting hurt, or hit. You’re the bait,” Bonnaha said.

Bonnaha was selected by not only the top six stock contractors in the world, but the top six bull fighters and bull riders in the world.

“The bull riders know who steps in front of those bulls for them, and they get to go down the road because they are healthy because of guys like us,” Bonnaha said proudly.

It wasn’t long before Bonnaha, a member of the Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe, become one of the best bull fighters in the world, ranked Top 10 consistently as a member of the Wrangler Bullfighting Tour.

But by 1985, a bull named Reindeer belonging to the late Harry Vold caught up to him in the arena one night in Prescott during the World’s Oldest Rodeo, hitting him and breaking his back in two different places.

Bonnaha was forced to retire.

“The doctor gave me an ultimatum. He said my chances of being paralyzed were 70 to 80 percent more likely if I took another shot,” Bonnaha said. “Knowing that, it gave me a different point of view. As much as a liked the sport, I knew there was a lot more I wanted to do in life.”

Bonnaha said it was a few years before he fully recovered from the injury not only physically, but emotionally.

“I had dream after dream, night after night … of fighting bulls. I’d wake up in a cold sweat,” Bonnaha said.

Despite that, he doesn’t regret his time in rodeo.

“It was a game for a young man, the money was good. Traveling and seeing the United States and Canada.” Bonnaha said. “I’ve gone to places you probably wouldn’t go.”

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is associate sports editor and a columnist for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him at bbergner@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.