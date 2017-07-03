Ex-Marine sentenced to 121 years in sexual exploitation case

PHOENIX (AP) – A former Marine convicted in Phoenix of filming himself having sex with minors and women who didn't know they were being recorded has been sentenced to more than 121 years in prison.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say 25-year-old Donald Linville was sentenced Friday.

In April, a jury found Linville guilty of two counts of unlawful videotaping, one count of sexual conduct with a minor and 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Linville was arrested in 2012 and again in 2013.

Phoenix police say Linville hid a video camera on his neighbor's balcony.

Detectives who analyzed the seized computers found several videos of Linville having sex with various females.

Three of the victims say they didn't know they were being recorded and one victim was 15 years old.