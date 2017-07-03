Column: Can you be there, if you’re not really there?

There is this old tradition that amused me to no end when I lived in Baltimore. Whenever there was a big snow storm, you couldn’t drive down a Baltimore street without seeing lawn chairs. They were everywhere, and as the police reminded us often, illegal.

Now, I get the logic.

I was in Baltimore for “Snowmageddon” back in 2010, when the Washington, D.C.-Baltimore corridor was hit with back-to-back storms that dumped 38 inches of snow on us in a few days.

It takes a long time to dig your car out after that kind of snowfall, and the last thing you want after you finish is have one of your neighbors claim that nice, snow-free parking space.

But I never put a lawn chair in mine. I thought the tradition was silly, and a bit rude. Why can’t we all be adults? If I spent two hours digging my car out of that space and clearing it so I could leave, people should just respect that. I shouldn’t have to put a chair in it to ensure they do.

Of course, not everyone did. I returned home from work one day and saw someone else’s chair in the space I had dug out that morning. I got out of my car, moved the chair to the sidewalk, and then parked my car in the space I had labored over that morning.

I’m sure one of my neighbors did that only to save the space for me, knowing how hard I worked for it.

But when I left Baltimore to move to Arizona, I was pretty sure I left that bad tradition behind me.

Right?

I went for my nightly walk around courthouse plaza on Friday night and what do I see? Lawn chairs lined up along Montezuma Street. No people about, just rows and rows of lawn chairs and blankets, people staking out their claim for prime parade viewing space.

Are you kidding me?

One of my fondest memories of my days at Arizona State University was lining up with my buddies from the dorm, spending days camping out to make sure we got season tickets for football. We took turns holding our spaces, but there was always a body there.

It was a blast, and it helped a group of strangers living in the dorm come together and be friends.

Who knew we could just plant a chair there and leave?

Consider me old fashioned, but if you want prime space, you should have to earn it. You should camp overnight, or get there at 4 a.m. Driving by at 8 p.m. the night before and tossing some chairs on the plaza and then locking them together so no one steals them just so they are waiting for you when you arrive, probably 15 minutes before the start of the parade, is not earning it.

And it’s rude. If others are willing to get up early and arrive hours before the rest, they earn it. They shouldn’t have to stand behind others not willing to pay that price.