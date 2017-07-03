Annual boot race has cowboy boots slapping along Whiskey Row

Immediately after the Prescott Frontier Days Parade on Saturday, men, women and children donned their cowboy boots — if they weren’t already wearing them — and met along Whiskey Row with excitement in their eyes.

Many wrapped their boots with duct tape around their ankles and toes to keep the boots from flying off their feet and to gain more traction against the hard asphalt as they prepared to run.

By division, they lined up in the middle of the street near the Bird Cage Saloon. As horns went off, the divisions took turns sprinting as fast as they could about 100 yards, ending up at about Matt’s Saloon.

Gheral Brownlow, a former Yavapai County Supervisor, founded this annual event called the Prescott Frontier Days Boot Race 35 years ago.



Soon after, his grandchildren began participating in it.

“This was always our favorite thing as kids,” said Bryce Brownlow, one of Gheral’s grandsons.

This year, it was finally time for Gheral’s greatgrandchildren to give it a go as well.

After participating in a memorial run for Gheral on Saturday, July 1, the family gathered along Whiskey Row. Nine of the great grandchildren — between ages 2 and 9 — ended up running in the dash.

Among the Brownlows were families from throughout the Southwest.

Stacey Kleiner and his family came from Las Vegas to visit family for the weekend. His 2-year-old son, Mikey, ended up winning in the 3-and-under division. This was Mikey’s second year running in the boot races.

“He only made it halfway last year, so he redeemed himself this year,” Kleiner said.

Another racer this year was Jacob Steed, who won in the 4- to 5-year-old division. His uncle, Jesse Steed, was one of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who lost their lives four years ago in the Yarnell Hill Fire on June 30.

Before the race, he ate a healthy amount of candy and watermelon, so he was energized for the event.

“It felt good,” Jacob said.

Even though he received the largest trophy in the division, he believed something was missing when he reached the finish line.

“I wish there was some candy at the end of the race,” he said.