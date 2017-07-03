20th Prescott Indian Art Market is July 8-9

Celebrating its 20th year, the Prescott Indian Art Market expands its traditional showcase of fabulous native artwork with special activities and events for market and museum visitors.

From cultural performances and demonstrations to children's activities, the 20th Annual PIAM to be held July 8-9 at Sharlot Hall Museum invites you to “come for the fry bread, stay for the art!”

Every year, art enthusiasts descend on the Museum grounds to investigate the wide range of Native Indian art exhibited at this juried show. Additions this year include activities aimed at engaging young people, from creating rock art symbols to acrylic painting an evolving image on a four-foot square canvas throughout the two-day event.

Demonstrations on basketry, rug weaving and rock art will be featured, along with glass-blowing, Katsina carving, Zuni fetish sculpting, and both dancing and musical presentations.

Diné Navajo artist Virgil Nez is the featured artist for this year’s juried event. His impressionistic “Power of the West” art is featured on collectible posters and market T-shirts.

“The market offers the most diverse variety of styles and types of true Native American art, and it’s showcased in this intimate, park-like setting,” adds Lewis about the Museum grounds. “Whether intricate silver jewelry, or impressionistic acrylic on canvas, dynamic watercolor scenes of horses splashing through streambeds or iconic native symbols on hand-painted pottery, the art brings to life the heritage and culture of American Indians,” adds Veil.

Bring the family and experience the fun, artistry and craftsmanship of the Prescott Indian Art. The event runs Saturday, July 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and continues Sunday, July 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Daily admission is $10 for adults, $8 for Museum members, and free for youth 17 and under. The museum is located at 415 W. Gurley St.t, two blocks west of the downtown courthouse plaza.