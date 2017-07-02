Would-be robber apologizes after Circle K clerk says 'no'

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina are seeking a man who apologized after attempting to rob a convenience store.

The Sun News reports that Horry County police say they responded June 18 to a Circle K in Little River after the unidentified man walked inside and demanded money while holding a knife.

A police report says a night clerk told them the man entered the store around 1 a.m. and approached the counter.

Police say the “unfazed” clerk didn’t give the man money and told him to leave. The man realized his efforts were going nowhere and apologized, put the knife back in his pocket and left.