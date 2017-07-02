Rodeo: Mom, daughter maintain an unbreakable bond

Jolee Lautaret-Jordan and her mother Dolli Lautaret of Kingman feel fortunate to have been barrel racing with each other for the past 25 years on the pro rodeo circuit.

It’s one of the ways that they have strengthened a mother-daughter relationship spanning four decades. Although they missed Saturday afternoon’s performance at Prescott Frontier Days, getting stuck in a traffic jam caused by an accident on I-40, they did arrive in time for Saturday night’s performance. They were in Show Low on Friday.

“We’ve got a great relationship, and that helps because traveling and competing can get stressful,” Jolee said. “Everybody has their ups and downs and grumpiness. It’s been a great advantage for me.”

To which Dolli replied, “I wouldn’t want to travel with anybody else.”

Jolee, 42, who joined the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) in 1990, qualified for the WPRA World Finals 11 times (1995-99, 2005-09) and the Wrangler NFR on three straight occasions (2002-04). In 2002, she won a Prescott Frontier Days buckle and said she still enjoys riding here because of the rodeo’s tradition, which dates to 1888.

Jolee considers Dolli her “teacher, coach and best motivator” who’s been with her “every step of the way.”

“I’ve gone a few times without her, just because of circumstances and things, and it’s much more difficult to not have her with me in the rig,” added Jolee, who was an only child. “She helps me succeed.”

As a barrel racer and a roper, Jolee has made a good living for herself, earning some $540,000 during her 23-year career.

Dolli, a WPRA Gold Card member since 1981 who grew up around horses, has spent 20-plus years as a pro. When Dolli married Jolee’s father, Darrell, she got interested in rodeo because he was a college/pro bull rider and roper. Jolee used to team rope with her dad, including at Frontier Days, and they advanced to the Turquoise Circuit Finals one year.

A 19-time Turquoise Circuit finalist, Dolli, 66, overcame a serious bout with mouth cancer in October 2005 to realize a dream. Two years later, in October 2007, she won a world championship as a team roping heeler and earned a Reserve World Championship All-Around Cowgirl title, the third of her career. Darrell, Dolly and Jolee traveled together at the time.

“It’s great to be a world champion,” Dolli said. “But the greatest part is our family.”

Dolli moved on in 2008 to claim a WPRA World Finals Gold Card Race championship and an Arizona Western Pro Rodeo Association state championship.

These were impressive feats. In October 2005, Dolli underwent extensive surgery to remove a cancerous tumor on the roof of her mouth. She returned to competition only two weeks after the operation.

But Dolli wasn’t done fighting cancer. From early December 2005 through January 2006, Dolli received 33 radiation treatments on her mouth at the Mayo Clinic in Scottsdale. Dolli’s weight shrunk from 130 pounds to around 106 pounds.

“When they tell you somebody you care about has cancer, that’s about the scariest thing that can happen to ya,” Jolee said.

The radiation treatments felt like a major sunburn on Dolli’s mouth, forcing her to eat from a feeding tube. She could not eat or drink from early January 2006 through February 2006, returning to competition early that March, taking most of her nutrition through a stomach tube.

A positive, spiritual woman, Dolli, who has stayed in remission since 2006, rebounded to win the world title she had been chasing for nearly a decade.

“Our family — her, myself and her dad — are a pretty tight unit,” Dolli said. “Jolee never left my side [during the cancer]. She suffered whatever I suffered. It’s even worse because you have to watch it. I give it all [getting healthy again] to my doctors, God and my family.”

Today, Dolli and Jolee form Team Lautaret and they ride in the California circuit because it’s closer to Kingman. Darrell doesn’t rope anymore, but he still works in banking. The mother-daughter pair doesn’t compete in as many rodeos as it did a decade ago. But Dolli and Jolee still enjoy traveling and racing their horses, including the white-haired Rose, 10, and the reddish-brown-haired Daisy, 12, respectively.

“We love what we do,” Dolli said. “We love any kind of horses.”

WRIGHT(S) AGAIN!

Saddle bronc riders Cody, Rusty, Ryder and Spencer Wright of Milford, Utah, all rode Saturday afternoon at the 2017 Prescott Frontier Days. They were here last year, too.

Cody, 40, who’s a 13-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier and a two-time world champ, travels with his sons Rusty, 21, and Ryder, 19, and one of his younger brothers, Spencer, 26. On Saturday, Cody registered a no score on a horse named Painted Bear due to a riding infraction.

Rusty, the 2014 PRCA Saddle Bronc Riding Rookie of the Year, is a two-time NFR qualifier who placed ninth in the world standings in 2016. He scored a 74 on Sale Day.

Ryder, who placed 12th at the 2016 NFR and finished fourth in the world in his first season as a PRCA card-carrying member, has won three rodeos as well as the Wrangler Champions Challenge so far this year. He was a co-champion at another rodeo. Here, Ryder scored an 80 on Brown Sugar, which put him in second place overall heading into Saturday night’s perf.

Spencer, the 2012 PRCA Saddle Bronc Riding Rookie of the Year, is a two-time NFR qualifier who won a world championship in 2014. Spencer scored a 64 on Ring Binder.

UP NEXT

The Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo continues at 1:30 p.m. today, July 2, with the sixth of its eight performances through July 4 at the Rodeo Grounds.

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2039, or via email at dcook@prescottaz.com.