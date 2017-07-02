Rants & Raves for July 2, 2017

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.

Gun reform: People against guns, should write true facts and not obscure their thoughts with false news about guns and gun rights.

Fast lane: To prevent people from passing your slower vehicle on the right, you should move to the right lane sooner!

I was there in Prescott the day the 19 were returned to Prescott. 19 hearses. The day was blistering hot and we all stood there in the hot sun, witnesses to history.

To the lady on the square waving her sign claiming Prescott is Trump country has every right to do so. However, when I tell her that she is WRONG there is no need to go potty mouth.

RE: No Fourth of July event for Chino Valley. I would hope that PV and Prescott would decide the same given the fire. But then they’ve got ‘legal fireworks’ that potentially could start another fire.

I am surprised with the fire dangers as they are, and the significant amount of resources being utilized on one fire that we, as a public, still want to shoot off fireworks. Maybe this should be re-thought.

I have a question for the First Lady: Is this what you’re teaching your son, to “hit back 10 times harder”?

Chino Valley no fireworks! After paying the pyrotechnic company for the display ... probably no return of funds? Scheduling food vendors and amusement folks who will now have to scurry around for new venues. But Prescott and Prescott Valley continue with theirs!

With each new petty vindictive tweet Trump proves you can be rich, famous even President of the USA and still be white trash.

So Buz Williams thinks God speaks to Donald Trump. Uh huh.

It is a shame that our Courier has to stoop so low as to continue run editorials by a one sided, liberal, biased writer such as Mr. Polman. This community voted for Trump and supports his policies.

PROBLEM: The power brokers of both parties are working for the major lobbyists; not the people!

Being over 50 years of age, hopefully is a long term pre-existing condition and should be classified as such within the new health care plan.

“Column: GOP takes from the poor, gives to the rich” and Democratic leaders are millionaires or better and most of their party is on welfare.

The Republican philosophy on health care: If you are not rich and you get sick, you should have the decency to die before you run up a big medical bill.