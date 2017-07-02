Prescott school board adopts $23.42 million budget

With no fuss or fanfare, the Prescott Unified Governing Board on Tuesday night, June 27, voted with a three-member quorum to adopt a proposed $23.42 million budget, a 2.2 percent increase over current year funds.

Members Scott Hicks and Maureen Erickson were absent; member Tina Seeley participated by phone.

No one from the public signed up for the scheduled public hearing to discuss the proposal.

The bulk of the increase for the coming school year will be given to the district’s teachers and staff who board members this spring agreed are the heart of what this district provides, and to recruit and retain the best educators they need to earn a competitive salary. The state Legislature also approved a 1.06 percent increase for returning teachers.

Proposition 301 will also provide additional dollars to teachers in December and June, divided between across-the-board increases, performance increases and dollars allocated for special services that in Prescott will be used to pay for instructional coaches. Chief Financial Officer Brian Moore explained that if a teacher was eligible for the full amount through this voter-approved effort their salaries could be enhanced as much as $5,000 annually.

In the coming year, Prescott’s student enrollment will remain virtually flat, with Moore projecting about 100 more students than this year: the projected enrollment for 2017-18 is about 3,866 students at an average reimbursement rate of just over $5,000 per pupil. Certain students, including preschoolers and those with special needs, are covered at higher rates as much as $8,000 per pupil but there are also students who do not count into the 100-day calculation and for those there is limited or no state reimbursements. That produces the median average reimbursement rate, Moore explained.

The board was encouraged by the district’s frugality that enabled it to have a carry over from last year to the current year of some $820,000.

The proposed cost to taxpayers is actually going to decrease slightly from 2.4919 from 2.792. The secondary rate that is related to the bond and override approved two years ago will go up just slightly from 0.3028 from 0.3088.

PUSD proposes for next year 219 certified employees, 64 special education teachers and 19 special education staff and 276 classified employees.

By state law, the final official board vote must be taken on July 11. After that board action, Moore will submit the final projected figures for all educational services, staffing, enrollment and salaries to the state Department of Education.

In other business, the board voted unanimously to donate three Kate Corey paintings that had been hanging in the halls at Prescott High School, and are now stored away so as not to get damaged, to the Smoki Museum. These paintings will be added to the museum’s collection of the 19th and 20th century artists’ work.

Corey is a renowned American artist born to an abolitionist father whose home in Illinois was part of the Underground Railroad. In her young adult life, she moved to the Southwest where she lived with the Hopi people. The artist who ended up in Prescott transformed those photos into paintings of Native American life as she witnessed it in her own.

Board Chairman Greg Mengarelli also proposed that the board go paperless as an example to others in the district about doing whatever possible to rely on technology to reduce printing paper copies. The board recently approved a new five-year lease/purchase contract with Konica Minolta for new copiers at a cost of about $194,000. The decision was rooted in the amount of copies the district is required to make: just under 1 million copies annually.

The full budget will be able to viewed on the district’s website: www.prescottschools.com.