Obituary: Coletta ‘Nan’ (Fitzpatrick) Stewart

Coletta “Nan” (Fitzpatrick) Stewart passed away in Prescott, Arizona, on June 20, 2017. She was born in Oil City, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 1, 1949, to Chuck and Lucy Neidich. As a child, Nan started working at the age of 5 in her parent’s grocery store on Seeley Avenue. She graduated from Oil City Senior High in 1967 and went on to attend New Castel Business College. Nan graduated from Clarion University with a certificate in Secretarial Science in 1984. She had two children, Kelly and Ryan Fitzpatrick. She worked for the Oil City Police Department as a dispatcher and then in Community Development for the city. Nan moved to Lakewood, Colorado, in 1999 to work as an administrative assistant for the Investigation Division of the Lakewood Police Department. She then married Roger Stewart and moved to Chino Valley, Arizona, where she worked for Hoamco as a Compliance Officer for many years.

Nan is survived by her daughter, Kelly Fitzpatrick of Prescott, Arizona. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Ryan E. Fitzpatrick. She was a hard worker and enjoyed playing card games online. She will be missed by her daughter and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at Ruffner Wakelin Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St., Prescott, on Friday, July 14, 2017, at 6 p.m. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Nan’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

