No injuries in rollover in north Prescott; seat belt use cautioned

A teen-age driver was involved in a rollover crash Sunday, July 2, in north Prescott and escaped with no injuries – attributed to him wearing his seat belt, said Don Devendorf, Prescott Fire division chief.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the Prescott Regional Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a single-vehicle rollover on a dirt road in the area of Rosser and Blooming Hills.



The first arriving units found a heavily damaged vehicle on its wheels with the occupant standing outside the vehicle, according to a news release. Paramedics assessed the patient and found that he had no complaints and no injuries.

The 16-year-old driver was seat belted and that is thought to account for his lack of injuries, the news release states. Even though it is a state law, numerous drivers are ejected from their vehicles each year and die because they were not wearing their seat belts.

Following is some data regarding seat belt use:

• Most drivers and passengers killed in crashes are unrestrained; 53 percent of drivers and passengers killed in car crashes in 2009 were not wearing restraints.

• Seat belts dramatically reduce risk of death and serious injury. Among drivers and front-seat passengers, seat belts reduce the risk of death by 45 percent, and cut the risk of serious injury by 50 percent.

• Seat belts prevent drivers and passengers from being ejected during a crash. People not wearing a seat belt are 30 times more likely to be ejected from a vehicle during a crash. More than 3 out of 4 people who are ejected during a fatal crash die from their injuries.

• Seat belts save thousands of lives each year, and increasing use would save thousands more. Seat belts saved almost 13,000 lives in 2009. If all drivers and passengers had worn seat belts that year, almost 4,000 more people would be alive today.