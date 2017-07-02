Little League: Prescott stays alive, plays today

Prescott’s 11-year-old Little League All-Stars exacted revenge on Bagdad in the Arizona District 10 championship game Saturday night, cruising to a 22-3 win to force title contest this evening.

First pitch for the championship game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Mountain Valley Park complex in Prescott Valley.

In the winners’ bracket on Thursday, Bagdad notched a 7-3 upset win over Prescott behind deceptive left-handed pitcher Shane Hooper. Hooper limited Prescott to four hits. But Prescott subsequently clawed out of the losers’ bracket on Friday, eliminating Verde Valley, 6-1, to challenge Bagdad for the crown.

“We had something that we had to prove – that the game that we lost to Bagdad before, we didn’t play our style of baseball,” Prescott manager Anthony Kunow said. “And today was the first night that we showed up to play Prescott baseball [hitting, playing defense and pitching solidly]. I’m proud of the kids.”

Playing at Mountain Valley Park Saturday, Prescott scored 22 runs on 17 hits to win the game in a run-ruled four innings. Prescott scored four runs in the first inning, six runs in the second, five runs in the third and seven runs in the fourth.

“Those boys’ bats came alive tonight – they came to play,” Bagdad manager Tom Owings said. “No doubt, they outplayed us for sure. We’ve just got to adjust to these guys [for today’s game]. We’ve got to come to play like they did. We keep the errors down and hit the ball like we’ve been doing all week, we should make a game out of it.”

Prescott pitcher Hayden Mickelson limited Bagdad to three runs on six hits, striking out four and walking one, in four innings to earn the victory. Bagdad managed only one extra-base hit against Mickelson, a ground-rule double from nine-hole hitter Carson Wood.

“We needed to come in with our best game and just crank the ball, and just get a ‘W,’ ” Mickelson said. “We just need to do the same thing [today in the if-game] – crank the ball and do some good defense.”

At the dish for Prescott, Mickelson went 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored from the leadoff spot.

Dillan Kunow (3 for 3, two RBIs, three runs scored), Evan Jensen (RBI double, two runs scored), Wesley Amos (RBI double, three runs scored), Isaac Reed (RBI double, two runs scored), Cason Snyder (2 for 3, ground-rule double, three RBIs) and Porter Coates (2 for 2, three RBIs) contributed in the rout.

“In the first game that we lost to them, we weren’t hitting the ball,” Reed said. “So we knew if we wanted to win the game today [Saturday], we needed to come in and hit the ball.”

As for starting pitchers today, Bagdad plans to send Mike Langston to the bump. Prescott didn’t announce a starter.

Due to limited numbers of players in its Little League program, Bagdad fields three 9-year-olds, four 10-year-olds and four 11-year-olds on its scrappy 11’s team.

“For us to just compete with a team of 11-year-olds [such as Prescott’s] is pretty solid,” Owings said. “At the end of the day, if we keep it a game and we keep it tight, that’s what we want to do ultimately.”

The District 10 champion receives an automatic berth into the Arizona Little League 11-year-olds State Championship Tournament, which begins the week of July 17 in Show Low. Prescott is the defending district champ.

DISTRICT 10 MAJORS ALL-STARS

Prescott 14, Williams 0

Prescott Valley 23, Verde Valley 11

Prescott’s Little League Majors All-Stars shut out Williams, 14-0, Saturday night at Lower Vallely Field to advance to the championship game at 6 p.m. Monday in Prescott.

Prescott Valley, which eliminated Verde Valley, 23-11, in the losers’ bracket Saturday, will face Williams at 6 p.m. today at Lower Vallely to determine which team will battle Prescott for the title.

If the winner of Williams-Prescott Valley were to beat Prescott on Monday at Lower Vallely, it would force an if-necessary championship game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Lower Vallely.

The District 10 champion automatically qualifies for the Arizona State Little League Majors Championship tournament later this month.

