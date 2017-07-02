Displaced animals receive care, attention in wake of Goodwin Fire

Goodwin Fire evacuees had multiple places to take their animals after leaving their homes this past week. At each, volunteers provided food and care.

The Yavapai County Fairgrounds on the northeast edge Prescott Valley opened first to receive large animals. Workers set up more than 40 pens with an additional 30 pens available, said Doug Federico, Prescott area road superintendent.

Within an hour of getting the evacuation notice, Blue Hills resident Joy Towell was tending to her horses, Cody and Scarlet, at the fairgrounds.

“We were lucky enough to get our hay and get our horses out. We have family up here that we can go stay with, but I don’t have anywhere to put the horses,” she said. “This is really great.”

Federico said he also had a list of people who also could shelter large animals.

Smaller pets, dogs and cats, were allowed at the Bradshaw Mountain High School where the Red Cross set up a shelter for those evacuated from their property.

Overflow shelter

Another facility harbored about 20 dogs and 20 cats Wednesday night, June 28, at Yavapai College in Building 4, up the walkway from the gym where the Red Cross provided shelter for humans. According to Larry Padgett, shelter manager, about 10 people spent the night at the college, including one couple from the Blue Hills area of Dewey-Humboldt.

They knew evacuation was coming, and said they were able to prepare quickly, taking with them a couple changes of clothes, four dogs and two cats, the woman said. Sitting in the shade outside, they did not want to give their names, but said they have been treated well, and they enjoyed the breakfast of sausage, eggs, pancakes and hash browns.

Upstairs where the cats were lodged, Margarita and Allan Erdahl of Prescott dropped off a large kennel and bedding. They, too, have cats and brought this one to lend the Coconino Animal Disaster Service.

The plan was to move Smokey and RiffRaff from a smaller cage into the kennel. The cats’ owners, Raistlin Morrison-Freeman and Ashley Kellenberger, live on the southern side of the Prescott Golf and Country Club where they received pre-evac notices Wednesday.

“We could see flames peeking over the hill,” Morrison-Freeman said. Because one of the cats has asthma and was bothered by the smoke, they decided to be proactive and leave with their cats and two dogs.

The Coconino ADS received a call at noon Tuesday to assist local agencies. They arrived in Prescott around 6 p.m. to find 20 animals already on site, Executive Director Michelle Ryan said.

“Everything is temporary and not very homelike,” she said, adding that the college site was acting as overflow for the Prescott Valley facilities.

Volunteers helped walk the dogs and clean up afterward. Donations of food and fans and even a bag full of Girl Scout cookies arrived for the volunteers. Veterinarian Randy Barbour made his rounds Thursday morning.

Opal Thatcher, 15, showed up to offer her services walking dogs, but had to be satisfied with offering calming words through kennels. Minimum age requirements are 17, she found out.