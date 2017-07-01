Rancher pictured cattle burned to death by Goodwin Fire

Carole Wagner attempted to rescue her terrified cattle as helicopters dropped slurry in the rented pasture along Highway 69 in Mayer Tuesday, June 27.

Wagner described her efforts in what she called “a very harrowing experience” after returning to the partially scorched pasture Thursday afternoon.

“I was trying to move them. The guys were above me in the helicopter dropping slurry, and the cattle were scared to death. They were looking at me like, ‘Where should we go? What should we do?’

“The fire crested the hill and came at us. I had to get out of there, the heat was awful. I had to leave them, couldn’t see them through the fire. I thought I lost them all. It was awful,” she said, her voice breaking.

Wagner was trying to herd the animals west toward a gravel pit thinking they would be safer there. Her cattle survived; she said they had better sense than she had. They headed east to the far side of the pasture, climbing about two miles. The fire burned through the brush at the gravel pit and jumped the highway.

The rancher behind her was able to get all of his cattle out, but his pasture is totally destroyed, she said.

Water was her biggest concern, and personnel from the Bureau of Land Management hauled some in on Wednesday. Wagner said Thursday her electricity was back on, the well pump running, and the animals grateful to have readily available water.

She lives close to Highway 69 on the west side of Dewey-Humboldt, and chose to stay on the property with other cattle and horses when that area was evacuated. She also made room for two older gentlemen from Mayer to stay with her.

She has only good things to say about the efforts of the firefighters.

“The fire guys and Forest Service guys, all these guys, have just been wonderful. They’ve been helpful and understanding of my needs,” she said. “They are working their tails off here, covered in slurry, dust and soot. We need to acknowledge them over and over again.”