Letter: Skinny budget

Editor:

I would like to correct Hadley Mills’ response to my letter of June 11. Trump’s “skinny budget” cuts cited in my Letter to the Editor are directly from the 2018 proposed budget proposal released May 23, 2017. The percentages reflect not a cut in “rate of growth” as Mr. Mills states, but actual amount of decrease from 2017 to 2018. My point was that President Trump’s values can be ascertained by where his administration allocates the money, as in “putting his money where his mouth is.”

To reiterate, Trump may say he represents the working man but the 2018 Department of Labor dollars are decreased by nearly 20 percent. He may say he values the environment and our great open spaces, but the 2018 budget allocations would suggest otherwise; Department of Interior down 11 percent, EPA down 31 percent.

He says infrastructure is important to his administration, and last week was supposed to be “infrastructure week”; yet his recommended 2018 dollar amounts are reduced by nearly 13 percent. It appears that Homeland Security and Defense are the only Departments that President Trump cares to sustain or, in fact, augment: 7 percent and 10 percent respectively.

Mr. Mills suggests I do not “know” Trumps values and he may be right. I know only what he tweets, how he allocates his budget and the fact that American banks are so leery of him that China and Russia seem to be his go-to money guys.

Lori Dekker

Prescott